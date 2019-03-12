|
The Cranberries Release Animated Music Video
The Cranberries have released an animated music video for their new track "All Over Now." The song comes from the group's forthcoming final album "In The End" which is set to hit stores on April 26th.
The group teamed up with award winning director Dan Britt to produce the clip. He had this to say, "After some initial discussions about the direction I was left alone for the most part.
"The band's support has led to what I hope is a good match to this lovely song a fitting tribute to Dolores." Watch the clip, which was inspired by the TS Elliot poem 'In the end is my beginning', here.
