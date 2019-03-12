News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Cranberries Release Animated Music Video

03-12-2019
The Cranberries

The Cranberries have released an animated music video for their new track "All Over Now." The song comes from the group's forthcoming final album "In The End" which is set to hit stores on April 26th.

The group teamed up with award winning director Dan Britt to produce the clip. He had this to say, "After some initial discussions about the direction I was left alone for the most part.

"The band's support has led to what I hope is a good match to this lovely song a fitting tribute to Dolores." Watch the clip, which was inspired by the TS Elliot poem 'In the end is my beginning', here.


Related Stories


The Cranberries Release Animated Music Video

The Cranberries To End With Final Album Following Dolores' Death

The Cranberries Surviving Members Releasing Final Sessions Album

The Cranberries Producer Tributes 'Irish Songbird' Dolores O'Riordan

The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan Cause of Death Under Investigation

The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dead At 46

The Cranberries Announce New Album 'Something Else'

More The Cranberries News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates- Red Hot Chili Peppers To Live Stream Pyramids Of Giza Concert- KISS Icon Paul Stanley Answers 'Diminished' Voice Question- more

Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury- Original Member Of Queen Dies- David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar- Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal- more

Journey Planning Residency And Tour- Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song- Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music- more

Metallica And Slipknot Teaming Up For Tour- KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion- Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue- Journey 'Faithfully' Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers To Live Stream Pyramids Of Giza Concert

KISS Icon Paul Stanley Answers 'Diminished' Voice Question

The Allman Betts Band Announce Their First Tour

Slash Releases Behind The Scenes Video From Recent Concert

Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Plans

Glenn Hughes Addresses Deep Purple Farewell Tour Reunion Idea

Uli Jon Roth Announces North American 50th Anniversary Tour

Brad Paisley Releases New Single 'My Miracle'

The Cranberries Release Animated Music Video

Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury

Original Member Of Queen Dies

David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar

Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal For Special Anniversary Release

Heart Play Together For First Time In Three Years

George Lynch Confirms Festival Appearance With Dokken

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.