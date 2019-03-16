News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event

03-16-2019
Duff McKagan

Guns N' Roses star Duff McKagan and country rocker Shooter Jennings will once again be teaming up. This time the two will be holding a special event next month.

The two music stars will be hosting an intimate conversation and performance at the Grammy Museum's Clive Davis Theater on April 4th at 7:30 PM with tickets being sold beginning on March 21st at noon local time for $25.

McKagan and Jennings will be discussing the making of the Guns N' Roses icon's forthcoming solo album, which was produced by Jennings. Last month, Duff previewed the effort with a stream of the song "Tenderness. Check it out here.


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals First Song From Solo Album

Guns N' Roses ' Duff McKagan Makes Special Announcement

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album

Duff McKagan Joins Slash For Guns N' Roses Classic In Hollywood

More Duff McKagan News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event- Motley Crue Reveal Their Cover Of Madonna's 'Like A Virgin'- The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year- Metallica- more

Ozzy Osbourne Health Update Following Hospitalization- Metallica Working On Music For New Album While On Tour- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reacts To Lawsuit Reports- KISS- more

David Lee Roth Guitarist 'Touch And Go' Ahead Of Operation- Steve Perry Explains Walking Away From Music- Def Leppard To Be Inducted Into Rock Hall By Queen Legend- more

Of Mice & Men Frontman Hospitalized For Health Scare- Bob Seger Adds Final Hometown Shows To Farewell Tour- Rush: Wandering The Face Of The Earth Announced- Metallica- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event

Motley Crue Reveal Their Cover Of Madonna's 'Like A Virgin'

The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year

Metallica Release Live Video For Classic Hit

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley And Foreigner Set For The Big Interview

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Aimed To Change Things Up With Album

Blue Foundation Release 'Where The End Begins' Video

Eat Your Heart Out Streaming New Song 'Carousel'

Ozzy Osbourne Health Update Following Hospitalization

Metallica Working On Music For New Album While On Tour

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Reacts To Lawsuit Reports

KISS Guitarist Was In No Win Situation Replacing Legend

Don Felder Streaming Collab With Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani and Bob Weir

Rolling Stones Announce 'Honk' Collection

Black Label Society Unplug For 'Spoke In The Wheel' Video

Exhorder Offshoot Heavy As Texas Release First Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.