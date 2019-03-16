Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event

Guns N' Roses star Duff McKagan and country rocker Shooter Jennings will once again be teaming up. This time the two will be holding a special event next month.

The two music stars will be hosting an intimate conversation and performance at the Grammy Museum's Clive Davis Theater on April 4th at 7:30 PM with tickets being sold beginning on March 21st at noon local time for $25.

McKagan and Jennings will be discussing the making of the Guns N' Roses icon's forthcoming solo album, which was produced by Jennings. Last month, Duff previewed the effort with a stream of the song "Tenderness. Check it out here.





