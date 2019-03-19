News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

ELO Add Dhani Harrison To Summer Tour

03-19-2019
ELO

Jeff Lynne's ELO has announced that they have recruited Dhani Harrison (son of Jeff's friend and late Beatles legend George Harrison) to support them on the road.

Dhani was been tapped as the opening act for ELO's North American tour this summer. Harrison released his debut studio album "In///Parallel in 2017 and also scored the HBO documentary series "The Case Against Adnan Syed", which premiered earlier this month.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 20th in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center and will conclude on August 1st in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena. See the dates below:

Jeff Lynne's ELO Summer Tour Dates
Thursday, June 20 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Saturday, June 22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Monday, June 24 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Wednesday, June 26 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Friday, June 28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Saturday, June 29 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Wednesday, July 3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Friday, July 5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sunday, July 7 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Tuesday, July 9 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center
Thursday, July 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Saturday, July 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Tuesday, July 16 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Thursday, July 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, July 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, July 23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Thursday, July 25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, July 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Tuesday, July 30 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Thursday, August 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena


Related Stories


ELO Add Dhani Harrison To Summer Tour

ELO Star Hugh McDowell Dead At 65

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To North American Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Arena Tour Leg

Jeff Lynne's ELO Launching First North American Tour In 35 Years

Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Evil Woman' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Telephone Line' Live Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Xanadu' From Wembley Or Bust

Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Turn To Stone' Video

More ELO News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Bernie Torme Dies- Slipknot Part Ways With Member Amid Lawsuit Reports- Metallica Announce S&M2 Concert- Black Sabbath Legend- more

Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour- Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter- Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate- more

Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album- Red Hot Chili Peppers' Pyramids of Giza Concert Goes Online- Rush Legend On New Song From The Mute Gods- Vinnie Paul- more

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event- Motley Crue Reveal Their Cover Of Madonna's 'Like A Virgin'- The Hollywood Vampires Plan To Release Multiple Albums This Year- Metallica- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Bernie Torme Dies

Slipknot Part Ways With Member Amid Lawsuit Reports

Metallica Announce S&M2 Concert

Black Sabbath Legend Added To Randy Rhoads Tribute Event

Sammy Hagar Reveals All Star Friends Joining Acoustic-4-A-Cure

A Perfect Circle Offshoot The Beta Machine Releasing Debut Album

ELO Add Dhani Harrison To Summer Tour

Plain White T's Go 'Low' With New Video

Def Leppard Honored By Fan Response To Rock Hall Ballot

Baroness Release 'Borderlines' Video

Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour

Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter

Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate

Red Dragon Cartel's Phil Varone Announces Retirement

Rolling Stones Stream Wild Horses Duet With Florence Welch

Eric Church Adds New Leg To Double Down Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.