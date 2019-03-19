ELO Add Dhani Harrison To Summer Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO has announced that they have recruited Dhani Harrison (son of Jeff's friend and late Beatles legend George Harrison) to support them on the road.

Dhani was been tapped as the opening act for ELO's North American tour this summer. Harrison released his debut studio album "In///Parallel in 2017 and also scored the HBO documentary series "The Case Against Adnan Syed", which premiered earlier this month.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 20th in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center and will conclude on August 1st in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena. See the dates below:

Jeff Lynne's ELO Summer Tour Dates

Thursday, June 20 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Saturday, June 22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Monday, June 24 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Wednesday, June 26 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Friday, June 28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Saturday, June 29 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Wednesday, July 3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Friday, July 5 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sunday, July 7 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Tuesday, July 9 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

Thursday, July 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Saturday, July 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Tuesday, July 16 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Thursday, July 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, July 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, July 23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Thursday, July 25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, July 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Tuesday, July 30 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Thursday, August 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena





Related Stories

ELO Star Hugh McDowell Dead At 65

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To North American Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Arena Tour Leg

Jeff Lynne's ELO Launching First North American Tour In 35 Years

Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Evil Woman' Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Telephone Line' Live Video

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Xanadu' From Wembley Or Bust

Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Turn To Stone' Video

More ELO News

Share this article



