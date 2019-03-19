|
ELO Add Dhani Harrison To Summer Tour
03-19-2019
Jeff Lynne's ELO has announced that they have recruited Dhani Harrison (son of Jeff's friend and late Beatles legend George Harrison) to support them on the road.
Dhani was been tapped as the opening act for ELO's North American tour this summer. Harrison released his debut studio album "In///Parallel in 2017 and also scored the HBO documentary series "The Case Against Adnan Syed", which premiered earlier this month.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 20th in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center and will conclude on August 1st in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena. See the dates below:
Jeff Lynne's ELO Summer Tour Dates
Related Stories
ELO Add Dhani Harrison To Summer Tour
ELO Star Hugh McDowell Dead At 65
Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce North American Tour
Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To North American Tour
Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Arena Tour Leg
Jeff Lynne's ELO Launching First North American Tour In 35 Years
Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Evil Woman' Video
Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Telephone Line' Live Video
Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Xanadu' From Wembley Or Bust
Jeff Lynne's ELO Release Live 'Turn To Stone' Video