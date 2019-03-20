News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary

03-20-2019
Metallica

A new documentary featuring thrash icons Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax, Exodus, Testament and Death Angel is set to premiere in San Francisco next month.

Based in part on Harald Oimoen and Brian Lew's 2012 photojournal, the film, Murder In The Front Row: The San Francisco Bay Area Thrash Metal Story, was directed by by Adam Dubin and will receive its first screening at AMC Kabuki 8 at 1pm on April 20th.

Dubin had this to say, "What I loved about the book is that it wasn't just about Metallica. It was documenting a vibrant scene, where all the bands were equal and there was real camaraderie.

"The photos captured the sweat of the clubs, the ringing in your ears and the power of young people. Harald and Brian captured the humanity of it, and they understood that I was somebody who could bring that out in a film."

He added, "These are just good stories, and they are very human stories." The movie chronicles the tales of Northern California kids who loved bands like UFO, Iron Maiden and Motorhead. "All these bands were mainly from England, and they never really toured the West Coast.

"So these young people started creating their own music, starting their own fanzines, booking clubs and trading tapes. These were people who were adamant about music and the bands, but also each other."


