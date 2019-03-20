News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet To Rock Woodstock 50

03-20-2019
Robert Plant

(hennemusic) Robert Plant, Santana and Greta Van Fleet are among the acts confirmed to appear at the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair in Watkins Glen, NY this summer.

Running August 16-18, the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1969 event will once again deliver "3 Days of Peace and Music" with a diverse lineup that includes original Woodstock performers Santana, Dead & Company, John Fogerty, David Crosby And Friends, John Sebastian, Country Joe Mcdonald, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna and Melanie.

They will perform alongside The Killers, The Black Keys, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Sturgill Simpson, Gary Clark Jr. and dozens more about an hour-and-a-half away from the original Woodstock site. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details- Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary- Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music- more

KISS Address Hospitalization Rumors- Journey's Neal Schon Working On New Music- Jerry Lee Lewis Leaves Hospital Following Stroke- New Megadeth Album Update- more

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Bernie Torme Dies- Slipknot Part Ways With Member Amid Lawsuit Reports- Metallica Announce S&M2 Concert- Black Sabbath Legend- more

Guns N Roses' Honored For Blockbuster Reunion Tour- Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter- Randy Rhoads Remembered By Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate- more

