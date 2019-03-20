Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet To Rock Woodstock 50

(hennemusic) Robert Plant, Santana and Greta Van Fleet are among the acts confirmed to appear at the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair in Watkins Glen, NY this summer.

Running August 16-18, the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1969 event will once again deliver "3 Days of Peace and Music" with a diverse lineup that includes original Woodstock performers Santana, Dead & Company, John Fogerty, David Crosby And Friends, John Sebastian, Country Joe Mcdonald, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna and Melanie.

They will perform alongside The Killers, The Black Keys, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Sturgill Simpson, Gary Clark Jr. and dozens more about an hour-and-a-half away from the original Woodstock site. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

