Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires

Metallica's Robert Trujillo was asked about the chances of more Big Four of thrash concerts before Slayer officially retires and the bassist says that there has been no "conversations about the 'Big Four'.

Trujillo was asked about the end of the Big Four (which also includes Megadeth and Anthrax) with Slayer launching their farewell tour during an interview with The Music podcast.

Robert responded, "To be honest, I haven't heard any conversations about the 'Big Four.' We love Slayer - I love Slayer; they're one of my favorite bands. And Anthrax is amazing. And that was great what we did a few years back. But I haven't heard any conversations about that.

"I mean, obviously, we're still in the middle of our tour. And I'm not sure what [the other bands] are doing. I know, yeah, Slayer is definitely on their final tour. I'm not even sure Slayer's up for that or what."

He then said, "It's a weird question, because it hasn't been talked about or discussed, because everybody is kind of in the middle of their stuff right now. So I don't even know how to answer that.

"But I can say it was an incredible experience, and we all had a blast. And it was something that no one thought could really be done, and then it happened. And it was a beautiful thing. But, you know, I think at some point, everybody kind of moves on and they get wrapped up in their stuff, and that's kind of where everybody's at right now."





