Journey's Steve Perry Releases First New Video In 25 Years

(hennemusic) Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is debuting his first official music video in nearly 25 years for the track "We're Still Here", from his latest album, "Traces." Directed by Myriam Santos, the clip features the singer driving a shiny, black '70 Chevelle SS through the streets of Hollywood.

"[Producer/songwriter] Brian West and I had just started writing the song and were sketching it out in the studio," explains Perry. "When we broke for dinner, I went to this place down the street, and that was the first time I'd been in Hollywood in a long time.

"There I was on Sunset Blvd. and Hollywood and Vine just walking around. I saw a whole new generation of 16 and 17-year old's running around just...alive. And through these kids I felt a kinship. We're still here doing the same thing."

Arriving in sync with the release of the song to radio, the footage marks Perry's first official video as a solo artist since 1994's "Missing You", and his first since Journey's "When You Love A Woman" in 1996.

Perry has just released an expanded, Deluxe Edition of "Traces" that adds five songs to the project, including "October In New York", "Angel Eyes", "Call On Me", "Could We Be Somethin' Again" and "Blue Jays Fly." here.

