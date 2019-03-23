News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Journey's Steve Perry Releases First New Video In 25 Years

03-23-2019
Steve Perry

(hennemusic) Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is debuting his first official music video in nearly 25 years for the track "We're Still Here", from his latest album, "Traces." Directed by Myriam Santos, the clip features the singer driving a shiny, black '70 Chevelle SS through the streets of Hollywood.

"[Producer/songwriter] Brian West and I had just started writing the song and were sketching it out in the studio," explains Perry. "When we broke for dinner, I went to this place down the street, and that was the first time I'd been in Hollywood in a long time.

"There I was on Sunset Blvd. and Hollywood and Vine just walking around. I saw a whole new generation of 16 and 17-year old's running around just...alive. And through these kids I felt a kinship. We're still here doing the same thing."

Arriving in sync with the release of the song to radio, the footage marks Perry's first official video as a solo artist since 1994's "Missing You", and his first since Journey's "When You Love A Woman" in 1996.

Perry has just released an expanded, Deluxe Edition of "Traces" that adds five songs to the project, including "October In New York", "Angel Eyes", "Call On Me", "Could We Be Somethin' Again" and "Blue Jays Fly." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Journey's Steve Perry Releases First New Video In 25 Years

Journey's Steve Perry Expands Comeback Album

Journey Icon Steve Perry Explains Walking Away From Music

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music 2018 In Review

Steve Perry Addresses Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon 2018 In Review

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion 2018 In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music 2018 In Review

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio 2018 In Review

More Steve Perry News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Surgery Update- Journey's Steve Perry Releases First New Video In 25 Years- Lynyrd Skynyrd Have New Album 'In The Can'- more

Angus Young Myth Debunked By Original AC/DC Singer- Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires- Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details- Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary- Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music- more

KISS Address Hospitalization Rumors- Journey's Neal Schon Working On New Music- Jerry Lee Lewis Leaves Hospital Following Stroke- New Megadeth Album Update- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Surgery Update

Journey's Steve Perry Releases First New Video In 25 Years

Lynyrd Skynyrd Have New Album 'In The Can'

Motley Crue Streaming Two Brand New Songs

Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1968 Rarity

Death Angel Streaming Title Song To New Album 'Humanicide'

Singled Out: Bobby Long's Nautical

Angus Young Myth Debunked By Original AC/DC Singer

Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires

Black Sabbath Icon Rocks Tribute To Randy Rhoads

Carlos Santana Streaming New Song 'Los Invisibles'

Paul Gilbert Releases 'Havin It' Video

Alice Cooper Drops Puck At Arizona Coyotes NHL Game

Alice In Chains Premiere 3rd Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Black Antenn

Amon Amarth Stream First Song From New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

MorleyView Mettle

Road Trip: Ireland in a Day? Try the Ring of Kerry!

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Road Trip: Rum for Your Life! A Visit to Grenada Distillers

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.