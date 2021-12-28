Steve Perry Asks What Are You Doing New Year's Eve With Visualizer

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has shared a new visualizer video for his track "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve", ahead of this year's celebration.

The track comes from Perry's chart-topping Christmas album, "The Season", which claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Seasonal Chart after it was released back in September.

Aside from the NYE track, the album also features Steve taking on some Christmas classic like "Silver Bells", "Winter Wonderland", "I'll Be Home For Christmas", "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" and more. Watch the visualizer below:

