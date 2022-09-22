Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks

(hennemusic) Former Journey singer Steve Perry has launched a legal action in an effort to prevent former bandmates Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain from owning merchandise trademarks on the names of many of the band's biggest hits.
According to Billboard, Perry filed a petition at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on September 11 that is asking the agency to invalidate 20 trademark registrations held by a company called Freedom JN LLC - an entity that he says is controlled by Schon and Cain.
Perry claims that the pair are not allowed to unilaterally register trademarks for the song names because the trio signed a partnership agreement requiring unanimous consent for any use of the tracks, for merchandise or anything else.
After scoring huge international success with Journey through the late 1970s and mid-1980s, Perry left the group in 1998; the singer made his first public appearance with the band during their induction into the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame but chose to not perform at the event.
