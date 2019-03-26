News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses' Slash Advises Not To Conform To Make It

03-26-2019
Slash

Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver legend Slash knows a thing or two about how to succeed in the music business and he recently offered advice to new acts entering the industry.

When asked what advise he would give to new artists by Bayrock FM, Slash responded, "I get asked this a lot, and I always try to come up with a very optimistic piece of advice for young people. It's a tough industry, and it gets tougher and tougher as the years go by, as far as I'm concerned.

"But the thing about it is just to be dedicated and persevere - to put the time in, work hard at it and to stick to your guns and to do what it is that really turns you on musically.

"Don't conform to other people's... what they tell you to do, or what they tell you to play, or how to play, or what kind of music to do, whatever the industry standard is. Don't compromise, and do your own thing."

He then added, "The most important thing about being a musician is to love the music and to put your heart and soul into that and to do whatever it takes to be able to communicate that to other people. And it's an interesting industry at the moment, because there's no set rules right now, how to do [things].

"There used to a path you could follow, and it was pretty tried and true. Now, it's all over the place, so you have to be a lot smarter about how you do it and come up with different ways of doing it that other people aren't using already. It's definitely sort of like the Wild West.

"But there's a lot of platforms out there now that didn't exist when I started out that you can get exposure on and get your music out there and so on and so forth. I think the most important thing is passion and dedication."


