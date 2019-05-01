UFO To Continue Farewell Tour Following Paul Raymond's Death

UFO have announced that they have recruited former member Neil Carter to join them on their farewell tour following the death of Paul Raymond earlier this month.

The veteran group issued the following statement, "On April 13th 2019, the UFO family woke up to the tragic news that our bandmate Paul Raymond had died of a heart attack. It had been just a week since we finished the first leg of our 'LAST ORDERS TOUR' in the UK.

"While mourning his loss, sadly we also had to face the reality of what to do with the band. We feel moving forward with the tour is the right thing to do. We all know this is what Paul would have wanted us to do.

We are therefore very pleased to announce that our friend and former bandmate Neil Carter has agreed to join us again and take over the keyboards/guitar and vocals slot for the remainder of the tour. Neil was already part of the family between 1981 and 1983, playing on the albums 'The Wild, The Willing And The Innocent', 'Mechanix' and 'Making Contact'. Before he joined UFO he was in Wild Horses, later he continued his career with Gary Moore.

"Together with Neil, we will bring our 2019 LAST ORDERS TOUR to a close. We want to make sure that all our amazing fans get a fantastic experience out of it one more time." See the dates below.

UFO "Last Orders" North American Tour Dates:

10/9: San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall#

10/10: Anaheim, CA @ The Grove#

10/11: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues#

10/12: Los Angeles, CA @ Avalon#

10/14: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues#

10/15: Phoenix, AZ @ Pressroom+

10/17: San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater+

10/18: Stafford, TX @ RCC*

10/24: Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center+

10/25: St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

10/26: St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

10/27: Chesterfield, MI @ Diesel+

10/29: Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergel's+

10/30: New York, NY @ Sony Hall+

10/31: Staten Island, NY @ St George Theater*

11/1: Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak*

11/2: Uncasville, CT @ Wolf's Den @ Mohegan Sun

# With Armored Saint

*With Blue Oyster Cult

+ With Last in Line





