Bootsy Collins Releases James Brown Tribute Remix And Video Bootsy Collins Celebrated James Brown's birthday earlier this week (May 3) by releasing a new Chew Fu remix and music video for "JB-Still the Man".



Bootsy, who was the bassistfor the Original JB's, had this to say, "James Brown is the founder of 'The One!' After his passing in 2006, I was on a mission to keep his memory alive. "I could never pay him back for giving me an opportunity to find my own self-expression. Thank you, James."



Bootsy is honoring Mr. Brown with a new version and video for "JB-Still the Man" from 2011's Tha Funk Capital of the World, remixed by Chew Fu, known for his official remixes of Lady Gaga, Robyn and Rihanna, and featuring the Revered Al Sharpton.



The video is followed by tributes from Bernard Purdie, Christian McBride, Sean Lennon, Les Claypool, Sheila E, and more. Watch it here.

