Fitz Unplugs For 'Head Up High' Title Song

Fitz and the Tantrums' Fitz has released an acoustic version of the song "Head Up High," which is the title track to his forthcoming debut solo album that is set to be released on March 26th.
He created the album with co-writer and co-producer Ryan Daly via Zoom during the Covid-19 lockdown. Fitz shared, "We tried this ZOOM thing, which neither of us wanted to do, but it was the only option.
"After a day or two, we figured out how to work remotely. You have to listen and be more patient. The more we did it, the more we got into a flow. Given the circumstances of the world, we didn't want to write anything frivolous. It had to have soul in it.
"Some of the songs indirectly speak to the experience of going through this pandemic. We were putting in 12 hours per day almost six days every week. It was our saving grace.
"After ten songs, we knew we were on to something, but it definitely felt different than a Fitz and The Tantrums record, so I decided to pursue it alone.
"My journey so far has been so unusual, so to have the opportunity to make what will be my first solo album and fifth overall is mind-blowing." Watch the video below:
