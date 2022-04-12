Fitz and the Tantrums And Andy Grammer Team For Summer Tour

Fitz and the Tantrums have announced that they will be teaming up with Andy Grammer to launch a North American coheadlining tour this summer.

The trek will kick off in Key West, FL on July 29th at the Key West Amphitheater and will conclude on August 27th in Los Angeles, CA at the Greek Theatre.



Fitz and the Tantrums frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick had this to say, "We cannot wait to get our fans together with Andy's fans this summer and get everybody dancing. The wrong party tour is gonna go down in history as one hot sweaty mess not to be missed. Were you there?"



The new dates are in additions to Fitz and the Tantrums' previously announced co-headlining tour with St. Paul and the Broken Bones this summer.

That run of dates are set to kick off in Asheville, NC, on June 1st. Support on the first leg comes from Seratones; the second leg will feature Devon Gilfilian. See all of the dates below:

Co-headlining with St. Paul and the Broken Bones

June 1 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit

June 3 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

June 4 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

June 5 Doswell, VA After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

June 7 Shelburne, VT Shelburne Museum - The Green

June 8 Portland, ME State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson's Point

June 10 New Haven, CT Westville Music Bowl

June 11 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 12 Bethlehem, PA Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

June 14 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

(CMAC)

June 15 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 17 Kettering, OH Fraze Pavilion

June 18 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 21 Kansas City, MO GrindersKC

June 23 Rogers, AR Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

June 24 Des Moines, IA The Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

June 25 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Concert Cove



Co-headlining with Andy Grammar

July 29 Key West, FL Key West Ampitheater

July 30 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

July 31 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

August 2 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre

August 3 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

August 4 New York, NY Summerstage in Central Park

August 6 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

August 9 Selbyville, DE The Freeman Arts Pavilion

August 11 Interlochen, MI Interlochen Center for the Arts

August 12 Aurora, IL Riveredge Park

August 13 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

August 14 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

August 17 Vail, CO Gerald R. Ford Amphiteater

August 18 Sandy, UT Sandy Amphiteater

August 20 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center - Amphitheater

August 21 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle

August 22 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Ampitheater

August 23 Forest Grove, OR Grand Lodge

August 25 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

August 26 Rohnert Park, CA Green Music Center

August 27 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

