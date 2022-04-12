Fitz and the Tantrums And Andy Grammer Team For Summer Tour

Fitz and the Tantrums have announced that they will be teaming up with Andy Grammer to launch a North American coheadlining tour this summer.
The trek will kick off in Key West, FL on July 29th at the Key West Amphitheater and will conclude on August 27th in Los Angeles, CA at the Greek Theatre.
Fitz and the Tantrums frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick had this to say, "We cannot wait to get our fans together with Andy's fans this summer and get everybody dancing. The wrong party tour is gonna go down in history as one hot sweaty mess not to be missed. Were you there?"
The new dates are in additions to Fitz and the Tantrums' previously announced co-headlining tour with St. Paul and the Broken Bones this summer.
That run of dates are set to kick off in Asheville, NC, on June 1st. Support on the first leg comes from Seratones; the second leg will feature Devon Gilfilian. See all of the dates below:
Co-headlining with St. Paul and the Broken Bones
June 1 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit
June 3 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
June 4 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
June 5 Doswell, VA After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park
June 7 Shelburne, VT Shelburne Museum - The Green
June 8 Portland, ME State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson's Point
June 10 New Haven, CT Westville Music Bowl
June 11 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 12 Bethlehem, PA Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
June 14 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
(CMAC)
June 15 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
June 17 Kettering, OH Fraze Pavilion
June 18 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 21 Kansas City, MO GrindersKC
June 23 Rogers, AR Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 24 Des Moines, IA The Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park
June 25 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Concert Cove
Co-headlining with Andy Grammar
July 29 Key West, FL Key West Ampitheater
July 30 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando
July 31 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
August 2 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre
August 3 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap
August 4 New York, NY Summerstage in Central Park
August 6 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
August 9 Selbyville, DE The Freeman Arts Pavilion
August 11 Interlochen, MI Interlochen Center for the Arts
August 12 Aurora, IL Riveredge Park
August 13 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre
August 14 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park
August 17 Vail, CO Gerald R. Ford Amphiteater
August 18 Sandy, UT Sandy Amphiteater
August 20 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center - Amphitheater
August 21 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle
August 22 Bonner, MT KettleHouse Ampitheater
August 23 Forest Grove, OR Grand Lodge
August 25 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
August 26 Rohnert Park, CA Green Music Center
August 27 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
