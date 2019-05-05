News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

As I May Release 'Pride Goes Before A Fall' Video

05-05-2019
As I May

As I May have released a music video for their new track "Pride Goes Before A Fall." The song comes from their forthcoming album "My Own Creation", which will be released in July 26th.

The had the following to say about the meaning of the new track, "'Pride Goes Before A Fall' is like a fast-moving train with catchy synth melody that drills into your head and stays there for the whole day.

"It's got Rammstein stylish riffs that will make you continuously headbang. The bridge has a very nice dynamic beautiful vocal melody to add with an infectious chorus." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


As I May Release 'Pride Goes Before A Fall' Video

Asking Alexandria Release 'Alone In A Room' Video

Bleeding Through Release 'Fade Into The Ash' Video

ASAP Rocky Robbed Of $1.5 Million In Jewelry

Katy Perry Confirmed As Judge For 'American Idol' Reboot

Kelly Clarkson Speculated As Judge On 'American Idol' Reboot

More As I May News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

Day In Rock Report


Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix- Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Singled Out: Collective Soul's Right As Rain

Buckcherry - Warpaint



advertisement



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.