As I May Release 'Pride Goes Before A Fall' Video

As I May have released a music video for their new track "Pride Goes Before A Fall." The song comes from their forthcoming album "My Own Creation", which will be released in July 26th.

The had the following to say about the meaning of the new track, "'Pride Goes Before A Fall' is like a fast-moving train with catchy synth melody that drills into your head and stays there for the whole day.

"It's got Rammstein stylish riffs that will make you continuously headbang. The bridge has a very nice dynamic beautiful vocal melody to add with an infectious chorus." Watch the video here.





