Bruce Springsteen Performs With Little Steven In Asbury Park

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen made his second surprise guest appearance with Little Steven this week during the E Street Band guitarist's show in Asbury, Park, NJ on May 8.

Springsteen joined Van Zandt and his Disciples Of Soul at their second US album release event for "Summer Of Sorcery" at the city's Paramount Theatre for, as Rolling Stone notes, the same three tunes he did during the encore in Los Angeles just four days earlier.

"I've got an old friend around here somewhere," Little Steven told the crowd. "I don't know where", teasing fans before Springsteen took the stage to an enthusiastic response.

The longtime bandmates delivered "Tenth Avenue Freeze Out", the guitarist's 1985 single, "Sun City", and "I Don't Want To Go Home", the title track to Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes' 1986 debut. Watch video of the jam here.

