Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App

Journey star Neal Schon has released a brand new augmented reality app called StraxAR that allows the guitarist to share new material with fans in a unique way on the iOS and Android mobile platforms.

Schon had this to say, "Last week we launched our commerce site, NealSchonMusic.com, and promised more to come. Today we are fulfilling our promise by delivering an exciting app that gives the fans a whole new way to get closer to what we are doing.

"The platform will allow us to very quickly release material worldwide and share it in this unique way, combining it with all kinds of rewarding experiences for our fans."

Strax Technologies Eric Singleton CTO also said, "Neal has incredible insight into how people think and feel and a creative mind that never stops. During the development process it was invaluable to have his feedback as we brought the whole concept together to deliver an experience fans will want to have again and again."

According to the announcement, "To use the application, one simply launches it on their device (iPhone or Android) and points it at the "target" image. In seconds the experience begins. There is an 'Image Targets' button in the app that references which images are active (at the moment every major album cover that Neal Schon has played on, and any STOP sign in the country too)." Download the app here.





