News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App

05-05-2019
Neal Schon

Journey star Neal Schon has released a brand new augmented reality app called StraxAR that allows the guitarist to share new material with fans in a unique way on the iOS and Android mobile platforms.

Schon had this to say, "Last week we launched our commerce site, NealSchonMusic.com, and promised more to come. Today we are fulfilling our promise by delivering an exciting app that gives the fans a whole new way to get closer to what we are doing.

"The platform will allow us to very quickly release material worldwide and share it in this unique way, combining it with all kinds of rewarding experiences for our fans."

Strax Technologies Eric Singleton CTO also said, "Neal has incredible insight into how people think and feel and a creative mind that never stops. During the development process it was invaluable to have his feedback as we brought the whole concept together to deliver an experience fans will want to have again and again."

According to the announcement, "To use the application, one simply launches it on their device (iPhone or Android) and points it at the "target" image. In seconds the experience begins. There is an 'Image Targets' button in the app that references which images are active (at the moment every major album cover that Neal Schon has played on, and any STOP sign in the country too)." Download the app here.


Related Stories


Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App

Neal Schon Shares Journey Through Time Videos

Neal Schon Upset About Journey's Silence Over Assault Case

Journey's Neal Schon And His Wife Sue For Alleged Assault

Journey's Neal Schon Working On New Music

Journey's Neal Schon Gets All-Star Birthday Wishes

Neal Schon Launches Journey Through Time Tour

Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery

Journey's Neal Schon Has Organ Removed In Emergency Surgery

Neal Schon Expands Journey Through Time Tour

More Neal Schon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement

Day In Rock Report


Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix- Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Singled Out: Collective Soul's Right As Rain

Buckcherry - Warpaint



advertisement



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.