Tool Debut Two Brand New Songs Live

05-06-2019
Tool

Tool fans have waited a long time for new music and the band delivered during their performance at the Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville on Sunday night (May 5th).

The acclaimed band broke out the live debuts of two brand new songs during their performance at the music festival. The set included the first time the band played the full version of the previous instrumental track "Descending" complete with vocals.

The band also included a new track called "Invincible." Both songs are expected to appear on the band's long awaited new album, but track details have yet to be revealed.

Watch videos of both live debuts at Lambgoat.


