Allman Betts Band Announce Album and John Fogerty Tour Dates
05-07-2019
The Allman Betts Band has announced that they will be releasing their debut album next month and also be hitting the road this summer for some tour dates with CCR legend John Fogerty.
The band's album will be entitled "Down To The River" and is set to hit stores on June 28th. They will be giving fans their first taste of the record with the release of the first single "All Night" on May 17th.
The album will also feature special guest appearances from Peter Levin (Gregg Allman's Hammond B3 player) and Chuck Leavell (former Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and current Rolling Stones keyboardist).
Allman had this to say about hitting the road with Fogerty, "As a longtime fan of CCR, I'm so amped up to do some shows with one of the best voices in rock music."
Betts added, "Anytime you get to play with your heroes it's a dream come true, but John Fogerty, that's pretty special. We are beyond honored to share the stage with him on these upcoming dates. " See the dates below:
Down To The River 2019 Tour:
May 6, Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater
May 8, Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater
May 9, Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre
May 10, Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
May 11, Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
May 12, Austin, TX @ Mohawk
May 14, Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater
May 15, Albuquerque, NM @ National Hispanic Cultural Center
May 16, Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theater
May 17, Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
May 19, Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Performing Arts
Jun 8, Garberville, CA @ Redwood Run
Jun 14, Lowell, MA @ Lowell Summer Music Series
Jun 15, Utica, NY @ Stanley Theatre
Jun 18, Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage
Jun 19, Three Oaks, MI @ Acorn Theater
Jun 20, Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre Ballroom
Jun 21, Columbus, OH @ Express Live
Jun 22, Kokomo, IN @ Foster Park
Jun 23, McMinnville, TN @ Cumberland Caverns
Jun 25, Bristol, TN @ Paramount Theater
Jun 26, Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester PAC
Jun 27, State College, PA @ State Theatre
Jun 30, Winter Park, CO @ Blues from the Top
Jul 5, Westhampton, NY @ Westhampton Beach PAC
Jul 6, East Hampton, NY @ John Drew Theater at Guild Hall
Jul 7, Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater
Jul 8, Ocean City, NJ @ NJ Music Pier
Jul 16, Munich, DE @ Backstage Hall
Jul 17, Luxembourg, LUX @ Rockhal
Jul 23, Cologne, Germany @ Kantine
Jul 24, Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Jul 29, Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
Jul 30, Berlin, DE @ Lido
Jul 31, Nürnberg, DE @ Hirsch
Aug 9, Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park*
Aug 11, Portland, ME Maine @ Savings Pavilion*
Aug 13, Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*
Aug 15, New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall*
Aug 29, St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater
Aug 30, Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Sep 1, Lakeville, PA @ Cove Ent Resorts
Sep 13, Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
Nov 1, Auburn, AL @ Woltosz Theatre
* w/ John Fogerty
FESTIVALS
May 18, Dana Point, CA @ Doheny Blues Festival
Jun 16, 2019 Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam
Jun 28, Rochester, NY @ Rochester Jazz Festival
Jun 29, 2019 New Martinsville, WV @ Back Home Festival
Jul 2, Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
Jul 14, 2019 Suwalki, Poland @ Suwalki Blues Festival
Jul 20, 2019 Maidstone, UK @ Ramblin' Man Fair
Jul 21, Peer, Belgium @ Peer Blues Festival
Jul 25-28, 2019 Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
Jul 25-28, 2019 Breitenbach, GER @ Burg Herzberg festival
Aug 2, Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival
Aug 10, 2019 Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Blues Festival
Aug 24, 2019 Arrington, VA @ LOCKN' Festival
Sep 5-8, 2019 Las Vegas, NV @ Big Blues Bender
Sep 14, Telluride, CO @ Blues & Brews Fest
More Dates To Be Announced
