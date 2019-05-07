Allman Betts Band Announce Album and John Fogerty Tour Dates

The Allman Betts Band has announced that they will be releasing their debut album next month and also be hitting the road this summer for some tour dates with CCR legend John Fogerty.

The band's album will be entitled "Down To The River" and is set to hit stores on June 28th. They will be giving fans their first taste of the record with the release of the first single "All Night" on May 17th.

The album will also feature special guest appearances from Peter Levin (Gregg Allman's Hammond B3 player) and Chuck Leavell (former Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and current Rolling Stones keyboardist).

Allman had this to say about hitting the road with Fogerty, "As a longtime fan of CCR, I'm so amped up to do some shows with one of the best voices in rock music."

Betts added, "Anytime you get to play with your heroes it's a dream come true, but John Fogerty, that's pretty special. We are beyond honored to share the stage with him on these upcoming dates. " See the dates below:

Down To The River 2019 Tour:

May 6, Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater

May 8, Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

May 9, Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre

May 10, Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

May 11, Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

May 12, Austin, TX @ Mohawk

May 14, Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater

May 15, Albuquerque, NM @ National Hispanic Cultural Center

May 16, Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theater

May 17, Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

May 19, Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Performing Arts

Jun 8, Garberville, CA @ Redwood Run

Jun 14, Lowell, MA @ Lowell Summer Music Series

Jun 15, Utica, NY @ Stanley Theatre

Jun 18, Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

Jun 19, Three Oaks, MI @ Acorn Theater

Jun 20, Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre Ballroom

Jun 21, Columbus, OH @ Express Live

Jun 22, Kokomo, IN @ Foster Park

Jun 23, McMinnville, TN @ Cumberland Caverns

Jun 25, Bristol, TN @ Paramount Theater

Jun 26, Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester PAC

Jun 27, State College, PA @ State Theatre

Jun 30, Winter Park, CO @ Blues from the Top

Jul 5, Westhampton, NY @ Westhampton Beach PAC

Jul 6, East Hampton, NY @ John Drew Theater at Guild Hall

Jul 7, Norwalk, CT @ Wall Street Theater

Jul 8, Ocean City, NJ @ NJ Music Pier

Jul 16, Munich, DE @ Backstage Hall

Jul 17, Luxembourg, LUX @ Rockhal

Jul 23, Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

Jul 24, Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Jul 29, Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Jul 30, Berlin, DE @ Lido

Jul 31, Nürnberg, DE @ Hirsch

Aug 9, Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park*

Aug 11, Portland, ME Maine @ Savings Pavilion*

Aug 13, Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

Aug 15, New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall*

Aug 29, St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater

Aug 30, Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Sep 1, Lakeville, PA @ Cove Ent Resorts

Sep 13, Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

Nov 1, Auburn, AL @ Woltosz Theatre

* w/ John Fogerty

FESTIVALS

May 18, Dana Point, CA @ Doheny Blues Festival

Jun 16, 2019 Bethel, NY @ Mountain Jam

Jun 28, Rochester, NY @ Rochester Jazz Festival

Jun 29, 2019 New Martinsville, WV @ Back Home Festival

Jul 2, Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Jul 14, 2019 Suwalki, Poland @ Suwalki Blues Festival

Jul 20, 2019 Maidstone, UK @ Ramblin' Man Fair

Jul 21, Peer, Belgium @ Peer Blues Festival

Jul 25-28, 2019 Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

Jul 25-28, 2019 Breitenbach, GER @ Burg Herzberg festival

Aug 2, Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival

Aug 10, 2019 Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Blues Festival

Aug 24, 2019 Arrington, VA @ LOCKN' Festival

Sep 5-8, 2019 Las Vegas, NV @ Big Blues Bender

Sep 14, Telluride, CO @ Blues & Brews Fest

More Dates To Be Announced





Related Stories

The Allman Betts Band Announce Their First Tour

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke 2018 In Review

Allman Betts Band Finish Album and Announce Tour

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke

More Allman Betts Band News

Share this article



