|
Yes Icon Rick Wakeman Announces First U.S. Solo Tour in 13 Years
05-12-2019
Yes legend Rick Wakeman has announced that he will be launching his first solo tour of America in 13 years this fall and he has revealed the initial dates for the trek.
Dubbed The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour, the announced dates will kick off on September 21st in Annapolis, MD at the Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts.
The prog rock icon has announced dates through October 13th in Ridgefield, CT at the Ridgefield Playhouse but the tour is expected to hit 25 cities and conclude in November. See the initial dates below:
The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour Dates:
Plus more dates to be added!
Related Stories
Yes Icon Rick Wakeman Announces First U.S. Solo Tour in 13 Years
Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman Tour Announced
Rick Wakeman Announces Piano Portraits Tour
Rick Wakeman Changes His Tune About Yes Rock Hall Induction
Rick Wakeman Won't Be Taking Part In Yes Rock Hall Induction