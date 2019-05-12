Yes Icon Rick Wakeman Announces First U.S. Solo Tour in 13 Years

Yes legend Rick Wakeman has announced that he will be launching his first solo tour of America in 13 years this fall and he has revealed the initial dates for the trek.

Dubbed The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour, the announced dates will kick off on September 21st in Annapolis, MD at the Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts.

The prog rock icon has announced dates through October 13th in Ridgefield, CT at the Ridgefield Playhouse but the tour is expected to hit 25 cities and conclude in November. See the initial dates below:

The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour Dates:

Sept. 21 Annapolis, MD Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts

Sept. 22 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

Sept. 23 Boston, MA The Wilbur

Sept. 24 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Sept. 25 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

Sept. 27 Quebec City, PQ Palais Montcalm

Sept. 28 Montreal, PQ Olympia Theatre

Sept. 29 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Oct. 2 Harrisburg, PA Whitaker Center

Oct. 4 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

Oct. 8 Allentown, PA Miller Symphony Hall

Oct. 10 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Oct. 11 Collingswood, NJ Scottish Rite Auditorium

Oct. 13 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

