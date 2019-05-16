|
Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives
05-16-2019
Robert Plant says that the idea of Led Zeppelin staging more reunion shows aside from their 2007 one-off to tribute Ahmet Ertegun gives him hives.
Plant says that he agreed to play the special show The O2 in London in December in 2007 to honor the late Atlantic Records icon and was inspired to do it as a one off, the way Pink Floyd handled their 2005 Live 8 reunion.
Plant made the comments in an excerpt Planet Rock Magazine released of the "My Guide To Life" feature in Issue 14 of the publication. The iconic singer said, "I liked what Floyd did at Live 8, quick one-off and let's leave it at that.
"They did it for a good cause. It was the same when Zeppelin did the charity show for Ahmet. We had a prolonged affinity with Ahmet, so if there was ever a reason for [a reunion] to happen, that was it. But the idea of doing it next summer and summer after that and so on is enough to break me out in hives."
Related Stories
Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives
Led Zeppelin Stream New Episode Of 50th Anniversary Video Series
Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary For 50th Anniversary
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour
Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Video History Series
Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming
Jimmy Page Tells Legendary Guitar Story In New Animated Video
Jimmy Page Lends Stairway To Heaven Guitar To New Exhibit
Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Announces New Release
Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Playlist Program