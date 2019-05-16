Shinedown Add North American Tour Leg

Shinedown have announced that they have added a new fall leg to their North American portion of their ATTENTION ATTENTION World Tour.

The newly announced dates this September and October will feature support from the bands Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight on select dates.

The tour leg will be kicking off on September 17th at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield and will wrap up on October 19th in Boise, ID at the Taco Bell Arena.

The band is currently on the road for their previously announced dates that run through summer. See all of them below:

05/17 Virginia Beach, VA - WNOR Lunatic Luau 2019 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

05/18 Camden, NJ - MMRBQ at BB&T Pavilion

05/20 Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park (103.3's 05/Day

2019)

05/21 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

05/22 Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

05/24 Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

05/26 Dallas, TX - BFD19 at Dos Equis Pavilion

06/21 The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

06/23 Simpsonville, SC - CCMB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Simpsonville *

06/25 Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/26 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

06/28 Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

06/29 Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row *

07/1 Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

07/3 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

07/5 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/6 Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

07/9 Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach *

07/10 Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion *

07/12 Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

07/13 Detroit, MI - Riff Fest at DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/14 Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

07/17 Denver, CO - 1STBANK Center *

07/18 West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre *

07/20 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre *

07/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre *

07/24 Reno, NV - Reno Events Center *

07/26 Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center *

07/27 Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

08/17 Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fairgrounds

08/20 Bonner-west Riverside, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/23 Palmer, AK - ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre at Alaska State Fair

09/17 Roanoke, VA - The Berglund Center **

09/19 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ***

09/20 Albany, NY - Times Union Center **

09/24 Laval, QC - Place Bell **

09/25 Quebec City, QC - VideoTron Center **

09/27 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center **

09/28 State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center **

10/1 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10/2 La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center **

10/4 Evansville, IN - Ford Center **

10/6 Mankato, MN - Mankato Civic Center **

10/8 Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center **

10/9 Winnipeg, MN - Bell MTS Place **

10/11 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre **

10/12 Dawson Creek, BC - Encana Events Centre **

10/13 Calgary, AB - Stampede Corral **

10/15 Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre **

10/16 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre **

10/18 Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center **

10/19 Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena **



* Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up, and Broken Hands supporting

** Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, Savage After Midnight supporting

*** Papa Roach and Savage After Midnight supporting





