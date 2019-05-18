News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

05-18-2019
Duff McKagan

(hennemusic) Duff McKagan is streaming the track "Last September", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album, "Tenderness." The Guns N' Roses rocker says the tune was inspired by the stories coming out of the #MeToo movement in recent years.

"Being the father of two girls, having a wife and having three older sisters," McKagan explains, "I don't have much time for predators and male bullies.

"This was a fictionalized story I wrote to kind of sum up that, and what I kinda came to - in a gentler moment of it - is like 'his momma didn't raise a man.' And at the end of the song, there's a refrain where the girl is going to be okay at the end of the day...and she's going to have scrapes and scars but she'll move on past this; there's hope there."

"Last September" marks the fourth song issued in advance of the album's release, following the lead single and title track, "Chip Away", and "Don't Look Behind You."

Due May 31, McKagan recorded "Tenderness" with artist and producer Shooter Jennings, whose band will join the bassist for live dates in support of the project this year starting with a three-week series of US dates that wiill begin in Philadelphia, PA on May 30.

"Tenderness" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, digital and vinyl - with a limited-edition package on 180-gram yellow & red starburst vinyl that also adds the CD, an exclusive lithograph signed and numbered by McKagan, and a deluxe hard-cover book presenting photos and liner notes from the recording sessions. Stream the song and a interview clip with Duff about the track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

