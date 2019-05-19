|
New Order Stream Song From Forthcoming Live Album
05-19-2019
New Order have released a stream of their performance "Sub-culture" that comes from their forthcoming live album that was captured during 2017 Manchester International Festival.
The album will be entitled "New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.." and is set to be released on July 12tj on triple vinyl, double CD and digital formats. The album was recorded live on July 13, 2017 and includes their full performance as well as three additional tracks recorded over the residency.
1. Times Change (Live at MIF)
