New Order Stream Song From Forthcoming Live Album

05-19-2019
New Order

New Order have released a stream of their performance "Sub-culture" that comes from their forthcoming live album that was captured during 2017 Manchester International Festival.

The album will be entitled "New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.." and is set to be released on July 12tj on triple vinyl, double CD and digital formats. The album was recorded live on July 13, 2017 and includes their full performance as well as three additional tracks recorded over the residency.

The triple vinyl edition will be housed in a hardback slip case with spot gloss varnish and will feature transparent red, green and blue LPs as well as a 24-page deluxe booklet. The double CD edition will come packaged in a triple gatefold sleeve and a deluxe booklet. Watch the video here and see the tracklisting below:

1. Times Change (Live at MIF)
2. Who's Joe (Live at MIF)
3. Dream Attack (Live at MIF)
4. Disorder (Live at MIF)
5. Ultraviolence (Live at MIF)
6. In A Lonely Place (Live at MIF)
7. All Day Long (Live at MIF)
8. Shellshock (Live at MIF)
9. Guilt Is A Useless Emotion (Live at MIF)
10. Sub-culture (Live at MIF)
11. Bizarre Love Triangle (Live at MIF)
12. Vanishing Point (Live at MIF)
13. Plastic (Live at MIF)
14. Your Silent Face (Live at MIF)
15. Decades (Live at MIF)
16. Elegia (Live at MIF)
17. Heart & Soul (Live at MIF)
18. Behind Closed Doors (Live at MIF)


