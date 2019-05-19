New Order Stream Song From Forthcoming Live Album

New Order have released a stream of their performance "Sub-culture" that comes from their forthcoming live album that was captured during 2017 Manchester International Festival.

The album will be entitled "New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.." and is set to be released on July 12tj on triple vinyl, double CD and digital formats. The album was recorded live on July 13, 2017 and includes their full performance as well as three additional tracks recorded over the residency.



The triple vinyl edition will be housed in a hardback slip case with spot gloss varnish and will feature transparent red, green and blue LPs as well as a 24-page deluxe booklet. The double CD edition will come packaged in a triple gatefold sleeve and a deluxe booklet. Watch the video here and see the tracklisting below:

1. Times Change (Live at MIF)

2. Who's Joe (Live at MIF)

3. Dream Attack (Live at MIF)

4. Disorder (Live at MIF)

5. Ultraviolence (Live at MIF)

6. In A Lonely Place (Live at MIF)

7. All Day Long (Live at MIF)

8. Shellshock (Live at MIF)

9. Guilt Is A Useless Emotion (Live at MIF)

10. Sub-culture (Live at MIF)

11. Bizarre Love Triangle (Live at MIF)

12. Vanishing Point (Live at MIF)

13. Plastic (Live at MIF)

14. Your Silent Face (Live at MIF)

15. Decades (Live at MIF)

16. Elegia (Live at MIF)

17. Heart & Soul (Live at MIF)

18. Behind Closed Doors (Live at MIF)





Related Stories

The Used Address Restraining Order Reports Against Former Member

Blue Ivy Orders Jay-Z and Beyonce to Shush During Grammys

Chris Brown Served With Restraining Order By His Ex Girlfriend 2017 In Review

Doctor Orders Metallica Frontman Not To Sing 2017 In Review

Beyonce Sends Bieryonce Beer Cease and Desist Order

The Killers Jam New Order Classic With Bernard Sumner

Meek Mill Lawyer Shares Good News Over Court Order

ZZ Top Postpone 2017 Tour Dates Under Doctor's Orders

New Order Settle Legal Issues With Former Bassist Peter Hook

More New Order News

Share this article



