News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Supersonic Blues Machine Stream Song From Upcoming Live Album

05-19-2019
Supersonic Blues Machine

Supersonic Blues Machine have released a stream of a performance of "Running Whiskey". The track comes from their forthcoming live album "Road Chronicles" which will hit stores on July 12th.

The album was captured during the band's show in Brugnara, Italy on July 20th of last year during their first European headline tour. Fabrizio Grossi had this to say about the live record, "The funny thing is, that we were not planning to record a live record, the recordings we were capturing were just for me to study and evaluate at the end of the tour, but as soon as were done with the last show in Brugnera, the promoter was celebrating with us and asked me 'do you have a flash drive with you so I can give you tonight's recordings?'

"That's when I realized they recorded all the tracks isolated, and the curiosity started creeping in. [Billy F.] Gibbons was with me when I first opened up the tracks. I couldn't stop smiling."

"The beauty of this band is that we always bring around or have guests joining us on stage, we get used to hearing our music taking the most unexpected turns and shapes every night," he says. "As soon as the intro tape stops, we kind of unleash the Kraken....the Soul Kraken," he laughs. Check out the song here.


Related Stories


Supersonic Blues Machine Stream Song From Upcoming Live Album

Rock Legends Supergroup Supersonic Blues Machine Announce Album

More Supersonic Blues Machine News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery- Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies- David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video- Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives- Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars- Eric Clapton Plays Prince's 'Purple Rain'- Motley Crue Top Rock Hall Fan Vote- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery

Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies

Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

The Godz Frontman Eric Moore Dead At 67

Black Star Riders Streaming 'Another State Of Grace'

The Doobie Brothers Live From The Beacon Theatre Set For Release

Supersonic Blues Machine Stream Song From Upcoming Live Album

Heavy As Texas Release 'King Of Fools' Video

Venom Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Box Set

New Order Stream Song From Forthcoming Live Album

The B-52's Expand 'Cosmic Thing' For 30th Anniversary

Singled Out: The NorthmeN's Forevermore

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.