Supersonic Blues Machine Stream Song From Upcoming Live Album Supersonic Blues Machine have released a stream of a performance of "Running Whiskey". The track comes from their forthcoming live album "Road Chronicles" which will hit stores on July 12th. The album was captured during the band's show in Brugnara, Italy on July 20th of last year during their first European headline tour. Fabrizio Grossi had this to say about the live record, "The funny thing is, that we were not planning to record a live record, the recordings we were capturing were just for me to study and evaluate at the end of the tour, but as soon as were done with the last show in Brugnera, the promoter was celebrating with us and asked me 'do you have a flash drive with you so I can give you tonight's recordings?' "That's when I realized they recorded all the tracks isolated, and the curiosity started creeping in. [Billy F.] Gibbons was with me when I first opened up the tracks. I couldn't stop smiling." "The beauty of this band is that we always bring around or have guests joining us on stage, we get used to hearing our music taking the most unexpected turns and shapes every night," he says. "As soon as the intro tape stops, we kind of unleash the Kraken....the Soul Kraken," he laughs. Check out the song here.

