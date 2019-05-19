Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has teamed up with Dutch DJ and producer Armin van Buuren for a brand new remix of the band's classic hit song "Jump".

Roth and the DJ premiered the remix with a surprise performance during Armin van Buuren's headline performance at this year's Ultra Music Festival, Miami on March 30th.

The two recently spoke to here about the collaboration and van Buuren explained that it happened after a friend of his provided him with the track's recording stems. He told RS, "I'm like, 'Yeah, hell yeah,'. I knew the song already as a kid. I think I was 6 years old when the track was a Number One hit everywhere. I was just eager to have the stems, because I always thought, 'What if you could have the energy of that song from 1982 and transfer it to 2019?'" He sent it to Roth a few weeks ago, and the singer loved it. Just the fact that David is open for such a thing is quite huge to me". Check out the remix here





