News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

05-19-2019
Van Halen

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has teamed up with Dutch DJ and producer Armin van Buuren for a brand new remix of the band's classic hit song "Jump".

Roth and the DJ premiered the remix with a surprise performance during Armin van Buuren's headline performance at this year's Ultra Music Festival, Miami on March 30th.

The two recently spoke to here about the collaboration and van Buuren explained that it happened after a friend of his provided him with the track's recording stems. He told RS, "I'm like, 'Yeah, hell yeah,'. I knew the song already as a kid. I think I was 6 years old when the track was a Number One hit everywhere. I was just eager to have the stems, because I always thought, 'What if you could have the energy of that song from 1982 and transfer it to 2019?'" He sent it to Roth a few weeks ago, and the singer loved it. Just the fact that David is open for such a thing is quite huge to me". Check out the remix here


Related Stories


Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Freewheelin With Three Part Special

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Releases Three Part Podcast

Christian Rocker Wants To Help Van Halen Make New Album

Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Not Even 'Vaguely Happy'

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast Episode

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics

Van Halen Reunion Attempt Confirmed By Anthony

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Goes Vegas For Podcast

More Van Halen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery- Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies- David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video- Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives- Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars- Eric Clapton Plays Prince's 'Purple Rain'- Motley Crue Top Rock Hall Fan Vote- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Dancing After Heart Surgery

Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies

Van Halen's David Lee Roth And Armin van Buuren Jump In New Direction

The Godz Frontman Eric Moore Dead At 67

Black Star Riders Streaming 'Another State Of Grace'

The Doobie Brothers Live From The Beacon Theatre Set For Release

Supersonic Blues Machine Stream Song From Upcoming Live Album

Heavy As Texas Release 'King Of Fools' Video

Venom Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Box Set

New Order Stream Song From Forthcoming Live Album

The B-52's Expand 'Cosmic Thing' For 30th Anniversary

Singled Out: The NorthmeN's Forevermore

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.