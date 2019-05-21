Allman Betts Band Reveal Their First Song

The Allman Betts Band have revealed their first song in the form of a single and music video called "All Night". It comes from their forthcoming debut album.

The album will be entitled "Down The River" and produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine) at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios.

The record will be hitting stores on June 28th and will feature special guest appearance from Peter Levin (Gregg Allman's Hammond B3 player) and Chuck Leavell (former Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and current Rolling Stones keyboardist).

Devon Allman had the following to say about the band to Billboard, "It goes beyond the fact our dads were in a famous band and supersedes the whole 'sons of' thing. We're a band, and we're going to make sure everyone recognizes that." Watch the video here.





