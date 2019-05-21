Guns N' Roses Had Equipment Ready To Go For Izzy Reunion

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan revealed in a new interview that the band went as far as to setup equipment during their reunion rehearsals for original member Izzy Stradlin in hopes the guitarist would take part in the regrouping featuring Axl Rose, Slash and McKagan.

Duff is promoting his new solo album "Tenderness" and during a conversation with Classic Rock, he revealed a little more of the backstory to the band's attempt to include Stradlin in the reunion.

McKagan explained, "I don't know what the actual truth is. We definitely wanted to do it, and I think he entertained the thought, but he never came down and rehearsed. We had amps for him, ready to go.

"The first month of rehearsal went by ... nothing. The second month of rehearsal came by, and we're talking to him: 'We're getting close, Iz.' The third month of rehearsal went by ... nothing. I guess he just didn't want to tour this big and for so long."

Duff added, "I love that dude, but I gotta say that Richard Fortus is a hell of a player and we couldn't ask for a better guy."





