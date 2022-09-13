Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming online

GNR Rock In Rio promo poster

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses headlined the 2022 edition of Rock In Rio on September 8, and pro-shot video of their full performance is available online.

The band's almost 3-hour, 24-song set at Parque Olímpico in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil opened with the "Appetite For Destruction" track, "It's So Easy"; it featured a mix of fan favorites and covers of songs by Velvet Revolver, Paul McCartney & Wings, Misfits, Jimmy Webb, and Bob Dylan before closing with "Paradise City."

Guns N' Roses topped a mainstage bill that included sets by Maneskin, The Offspring and CPM22. The group's current South American tour runs until mid-October, after which the band will play four shows in Mexico.

Watch the Rock In Rio performance here.

