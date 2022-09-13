Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming online

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses headlined the 2022 edition of Rock In Rio on September 8, and pro-shot video of their full performance is available online.
The band's almost 3-hour, 24-song set at Parque Olímpico in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil opened with the "Appetite For Destruction" track, "It's So Easy"; it featured a mix of fan favorites and covers of songs by Velvet Revolver, Paul McCartney & Wings, Misfits, Jimmy Webb, and Bob Dylan before closing with "Paradise City."
Guns N' Roses topped a mainstage bill that included sets by Maneskin, The Offspring and CPM22. The group's current South American tour runs until mid-October, after which the band will play four shows in Mexico.
Watch the Rock In Rio performance here.
