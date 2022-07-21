Guns N' Roses Announce New International Dates

Event poster

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have announced new concert dates in Thailand and Singapore. "Bangkok, we're coming back for one incredible night!," says the group, adding, "Singapore, we can't F'N' wait."

The band will play SCG Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on November 9, and Singapore National Stadium on November 12 after two nights in Japan as part of a fall series in Asia.

Guns N' Roses will follow the Asian dates with a tour of Australia and New Zealand; the band will next be seen opening an extensive series of South American dates in early September.

Get ticket details for both shows here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued

Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood

Thor Pushes Guns N' Roses' 'Sweet Child Of Mine' To Top Of Rock Chart

Guns N' Roses Announce South American Tour

News > Guns N' Roses