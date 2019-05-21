|
The Who Add Show To North American Moving On! Tour
05-21-2019
The Who have announced that due to big demand, they have added a third concert at the Hollywood Bowl to the fall leg of their North American Moving On! Tour.
The newly announced show will feature support from Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and will be taking place on October 24th, following the two previous Hollywood Bowl dates on October 11th and October 13th.
The tour leg is scheduled to get underway on September 6th at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN and will be wrapping up with the newly announced Los Angeles date at the Hollywood Bowl. See all of the dates below:
Sept 8 / Alpine Valley Music Theatre / Alpine Valley, WI SPECIAL GUEST: Dead Horses
Sept 10 / Blossom Music Center / Cuyahoga Falls, OH SPECIAL GUEST: Peter Wolf
Sept 13 / Fenway Park / Boston, MA SPECIAL GUEST: Peter Wolf
Sept 15 / Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater / Wantagh, NY SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf
Sept 18 / State Farm Arena / Atlanta, GA SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf
Sept 20 / BB&T Center / Ft. Lauderdale, FL SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf
Sept 22 / Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf
Sept 25 / Toyota Center / Houston, TX SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf
Sept 27 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf
Sept 29 / Pepsi Center / Denver, CO SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf
Oct 9 / Chase Center / San Francisco, CA SPECIAL GUEST: Liam Gallagher
Oct 11 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA SPECIAL GUEST TBA
Oct 13 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA SPECIAL GUEST TBA
Oct 16 / Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University / San Diego, CA SPECIAL GUEST: Liam Gallagher
Oct 19 / T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners / Seattle, WA SPECIAL GUEST: Liam Gallagher
Oct 21 / Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena / Vancouver, BC SPECIAL GUEST: Liam Gallagher
Oct 24 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA SPECIAL GUEST: Liam Gallagher
