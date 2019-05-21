The Who Add Show To North American Moving On! Tour

The Who have announced that due to big demand, they have added a third concert at the Hollywood Bowl to the fall leg of their North American Moving On! Tour.

The newly announced show will feature support from Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and will be taking place on October 24th, following the two previous Hollywood Bowl dates on October 11th and October 13th.

The tour leg is scheduled to get underway on September 6th at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN and will be wrapping up with the newly announced Los Angeles date at the Hollywood Bowl. See all of the dates below:



Sept 6 / Xcel Energy Center / St. Paul, MN SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf

Sept 8 / Alpine Valley Music Theatre / Alpine Valley, WI SPECIAL GUEST: Dead Horses

Sept 10 / Blossom Music Center / Cuyahoga Falls, OH SPECIAL GUEST: Peter Wolf

Sept 13 / Fenway Park / Boston, MA SPECIAL GUEST: Peter Wolf

Sept 15 / Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater / Wantagh, NY SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf

Sept 18 / State Farm Arena / Atlanta, GA SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf

Sept 20 / BB&T Center / Ft. Lauderdale, FL SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf

Sept 22 / Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf

Sept 25 / Toyota Center / Houston, TX SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf

Sept 27 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf

Sept 29 / Pepsi Center / Denver, CO SPECIAL GUEST: Reignwolf

Oct 9 / Chase Center / San Francisco, CA SPECIAL GUEST: Liam Gallagher

Oct 11 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA SPECIAL GUEST TBA

Oct 13 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA SPECIAL GUEST TBA

Oct 16 / Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University / San Diego, CA SPECIAL GUEST: Liam Gallagher

Oct 19 / T-Mobile Park / Home of the Seattle Mariners / Seattle, WA SPECIAL GUEST: Liam Gallagher

Oct 21 / Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena / Vancouver, BC SPECIAL GUEST: Liam Gallagher

Oct 24 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA SPECIAL GUEST: Liam Gallagher





Related Stories

The Who's Tonight Show Performance With Jimmy Fallon Goes Online

Roger Daltrey Announces The Who's Tommy Orchestral Album

The Who Kick Off Moving On! Symphonic Tour

The Who Share Rehearsal Footage For Symphonic Tour

The Who Reveal Special Guest For North American Moving On! Tour

The Who Announce One-Off Show Featuring Eddie Vedder

The Who Announce Symphonic North American Tour

The Who Reveal New Album And Symphonic Tour Plans

The Who's Roger Daltrey Sets Release For Long-Awaited Memoir

More The Who News

Share this article



