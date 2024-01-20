The Who's Live At Shea Stadium 1982 Coming To Vinyl and CD

(Kayos) Mercury Studios have announced that they will be releasing the first official audio companion of The Who's Live At Shea Stadium 1982 on March 1, 2024 on 2CD and 3 vinyl LP.

Previously released on DVD and Blu-ray in June 2015, The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle, and Kenney Jones) delivered both classic tracks and rarely performed songs: "Pinball Wizard," "Won't Get Fooled Again," "My Generation," "Substitute," "Who Are You," "I Can't Explain," "See Me Feel Me," "Baba O'Riley," and many more. The tour promoted the 1982 album It's Hard and the set list was comprised of several tracks from that album, some of which the band would only play live on this tour.

The Who's 1982 North American tour was their last to feature Kenney Jones on drums and the band did not tour again until 1989. This recording features the show from the second of their two nights at New York's Shea Stadium and was recorded on October 13th 1982.

TRACK LISTING

3LP:

A1. Substitute

A2. I Can't Explain

A3. Dangerous

A4. Sister Disco

A5. The Quiet One

B1. It's Hard

B2. Eminence Front

B3. Behind Blue Eyes

B4. Baba O'Riley

C1. I'm One

C2. The Punk And The Godfather

C3. Drowned

C4. Tattoo

D1. Cry If You Want

D2. Who Are You

D3. Pinball Wizard

D4. See Me Feel Me

E1. Love Reign O'er Me

E2. Long Live Rock

E3. Won't Get Fooled Again

F1. Young Man Blues

F2. Naked Eye

F3. I Saw Her Standing There

F4. Summertime Blues

F5. Twist And Shout

2CD:

(CD1)

1. Substitute

2. I Can't Explain

3. Dangerous

4. Sister Disco

5. The Quiet One

6. It's Hard

7. Eminence Front

8. Behind Blue Eyes

9. Baba O'Riley

10. I'm One

11. The Punk And The Godfather

12. Drowned

13. Tattoo

14. Cry If You Want

(CD2)

1. Who Are You

2. Pinball Wizard

3. See Me Feel Me

4. Love Reign O'er Me

5. Long Live Rock

6. Won't Get Fooled Again

7. Young Man Blues

8. Naked Eye

9. I Saw Her Standing There

10. Summertime Blues

11. Twist And Shout

