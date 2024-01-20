The Who's Live At Shea Stadium 1982 Coming To Vinyl and CD

(Kayos) Mercury Studios have announced that they will be releasing the first official audio companion of The Who's Live At Shea Stadium 1982 on March 1, 2024 on 2CD and 3 vinyl LP.
Previously released on DVD and Blu-ray in June 2015, The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle, and Kenney Jones) delivered both classic tracks and rarely performed songs: "Pinball Wizard," "Won't Get Fooled Again," "My Generation," "Substitute," "Who Are You," "I Can't Explain," "See Me Feel Me," "Baba O'Riley," and many more. The tour promoted the 1982 album It's Hard and the set list was comprised of several tracks from that album, some of which the band would only play live on this tour.
The Who's 1982 North American tour was their last to feature Kenney Jones on drums and the band did not tour again until 1989. This recording features the show from the second of their two nights at New York's Shea Stadium and was recorded on October 13th 1982.
TRACK LISTING
3LP:
A1. Substitute
A2. I Can't Explain
A3. Dangerous
A4. Sister Disco
A5. The Quiet One
B1. It's Hard
B2. Eminence Front
B3. Behind Blue Eyes
B4. Baba O'Riley
C1. I'm One
C2. The Punk And The Godfather
C3. Drowned
C4. Tattoo
D1. Cry If You Want
D2. Who Are You
D3. Pinball Wizard
D4. See Me Feel Me
E1. Love Reign O'er Me
E2. Long Live Rock
E3. Won't Get Fooled Again
F1. Young Man Blues
F2. Naked Eye
F3. I Saw Her Standing There
F4. Summertime Blues
F5. Twist And Shout
2CD:
(CD1)
1. Substitute
2. I Can't Explain
3. Dangerous
4. Sister Disco
5. The Quiet One
6. It's Hard
7. Eminence Front
8. Behind Blue Eyes
9. Baba O'Riley
10. I'm One
11. The Punk And The Godfather
12. Drowned
13. Tattoo
14. Cry If You Want
(CD2)
1. Who Are You
2. Pinball Wizard
3. See Me Feel Me
4. Love Reign O'er Me
5. Long Live Rock
6. Won't Get Fooled Again
7. Young Man Blues
8. Naked Eye
9. I Saw Her Standing There
10. Summertime Blues
11. Twist And Shout
