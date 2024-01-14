Is The Who Over?

The Who are scheduled to play the final Teenage Cancer Trust concert curated by frontman Roger Daltrey in March, but the legendary vocalist reportedly said in an interview that the period of his life with the band "is over".
Daltrey announced last week that he will be stepping down as the curator for the annual charity event after this year's edition on March 18th through 24th that will include performances from The Who, Squeeze, Noel Gallagher, and Blossoms.
Roger spoke to The Times for a just published feature and was asked about his future plans with The Who and bandmate Pete Townshend.
He responded, "I don't write the songs. I never did. We need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I'm happy saying that part of my life is over."
