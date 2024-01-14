.

Is The Who Over?

Michael Angulia | 01-14-2024
Is The Who Over?

The Who are scheduled to play the final Teenage Cancer Trust concert curated by frontman Roger Daltrey in March, but the legendary vocalist reportedly said in an interview that the period of his life with the band "is over".

Daltrey announced last week that he will be stepping down as the curator for the annual charity event after this year's edition on March 18th through 24th that will include performances from The Who, Squeeze, Noel Gallagher, and Blossoms.

Roger spoke to The Times for a just published feature and was asked about his future plans with The Who and bandmate Pete Townshend.

He responded, "I don't write the songs. I never did. We need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I'm happy saying that part of my life is over."

Related Stories
Is The Who Over?

Scorpions Pay Tribute To James Kottak

Rolling Stones Share 'Whole Wide World' Video To Celebrate Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)

Sebastian Revealed As The Masked Singer's Tiki and Shares New Video

The Cult Releasing 40th Anniversary Edition of 'Dreamtime'

News > The Who

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Is The Who Over?- Risky KISS Move Was Misunderstood- Rush's Alex Lifeson On His Battle With Psoriatic Arthritis- more

Motley Crue Reveal First Show Of The Year And Tease Announcement- Warzone Guitarist Hospitalized From House Fire Injuries- more

Reviews

Asking Alexandria - Dark Void

Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive

Robin Trower - Joyful Sky

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise

Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More

Latest News

Is The Who Over?

Risky KISS Move Was Misunderstood

Rush's Alex Lifeson On His Battle With Psoriatic Arthritis

Queen Revive Fan Favorite On The Greatest Live

Former Band of Horses' Guitarist Tyler Ramsey Delivers 'These Ghosts'

Breaking Benjamin's Keith Wallen Shares Song From New Solo Album

Restless Road Add Dates To Last Rodeo Tour

Exhorder To Unleash 'Defectum Omnium'