Rolling Stones Share 'Whole Wide World' Video To Celebrate Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition)

(Interscope) The Rolling Stones release Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) featuring all 7 tracks performed at October's launch event at Racket in New York available now at all digital retailers.
The 2CD format will be released January 19, 2024. Hackney Diamonds (Live Edition) includes debut performances of 4 tracks from the recent album inclusive of "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" (with Lady Gaga) as well as performances of "Shattered," "Tumbling Dice" & "Jumpin' Jack Flash."
To celebrate the released, the band have shared a live video from the performance too with "Whole Wide World". Check it out below:
