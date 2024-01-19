David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar With 'The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam'

There has been no love lost between Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth and the man who replaced him in the group Sammy Hagar. In a new video entitled "The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam", Roth mocks Hagar's belief that he had an alien encounter.

Roth says in the clip, "According to Sam, he was abducted by aliens. I know when you're abducted by aliens, you get sex probed. I am compelled to solicit this sordid subject in an effort to explain Sam Hagar's conduct.

"For the last 10 summers, I haven't said a single syllable about him. Not one. I defy you. And in the face of a constant fart gas aimed in our direction here at the Mojo Dojo Diamond Dave Laboratories.

"And I think we've arrived at both the technical and the medical answer that may explain some of Sammy Hagar's conduct and his constant spew of diarrhea vitriol in our direction. Sammy Hagar was abducted by aliens and he was sex probed. Sex probed."

After puzzling what an alien sex probe might entail Roth said, "But what I do know with absolute accuracy is that if you take a half of a popsicle and you jam it into a cassette tape player, no matter how carefully you extract it, that tape player will never play the same again, no matter how carefully you try and fix those delicate little parts. And it'll get worse and it'll seem like the singer that you used to [be] will stop making sense whatsoever. A lot like Sam."

