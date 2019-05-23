Don't Believe In Ghosts Premiere New Song 'The Chase' Don't Believe In Ghosts premiered their brand new single "The Chase" during a sold-out show at NYC's Bowery Electric. The song follows their previous hit single "Don't Wake Me Up". Lead singer Steven Nathan had the following to say about the brand new single, "The kick drum is mostly a hand banging on the back of an acoustic guitar. "The snare is a combination of many things found around the studio including the crushing of a poland spring bottle, the swooshes were made from recording water in the sink and the lead synth line is actually me singing and then turned into a synth. Everything about this one is real." Listen to it

Related Stories



Don't Believe In Ghosts Premiere New Song 'The Chase' More Don't Believe In Ghosts News Share this article

