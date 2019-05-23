News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Everything But The Girl Announce Amplified Heart Special Reissue

05-23-2019
Everything But The Girl

Everything But The Girl have announced that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their "Amplified Heart" with a very special reissue.

The 1994 album featured their big hit "Missing" and the new 25th Anniversary Edition will mark the very first time that the record will be offered on vinyl.

The new edition was mastered at half-speed by long-time mastering engineer Miles Showell for optimum audio fidelity at London's Abbey Road Studios and Ben Watt had the following to say about the special reissue, "We've always been proud of Amplified Heart.

"It is both close to the bone - understandable, given its background - but also gentle in its touch, and shot through with resilience. The newly mastered pressing sounds amazing - as good as the original tapes."

Tracey Thorn adds, "I think it's a real rebirth record, the moment we got our mojo back. And it's where 'Missing' began its story, so it's a significant album for us."


The new vinyl edition has been mastered by long-time Everything But The Girl mastering engineer, Miles Showell, now at Abbey Road Studios, who is one of only a handful of engineers specialising in half-speed mastering that uses new techniques to more faithfully reproduce the sound of original master tapes.


