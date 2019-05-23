News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Steel Wheels Announce New Album and Red Wing Roots Festival

05-23-2019
The Steel Wheels

The Steel Wheels have announced that they will be releasing their new album "Over The Trees" on July 12th and have revealed the details for this year's Red Wing Roots Music Festival.

Trent Wagler had this to say, "This is a bit of an experimental record at times, with new sounds and influences. We know where we come from. We are a string band from Virginia, but we are evolving with this album, and we are embracing the future."

The album is said to be collection of songs about surviving traged and it took on a personal note for Eric Brubaker, lost his 10-year-old daughter to a sudden illness earlier this year. He said, "At times our human response is muted and resigned, at other times triumphant and steadfast. Over the Trees is an ode to the community that rises up to support those in need, and is dedicated to the memory of Norah Brubaker."

Wagler added this about the band's Red Wing Roots Music Festival, "Lucky number seven, can you believe it? The changes of seasons in Virginia are always something to behold. The colors of fall, the cool, quiet, darkness of winter, and the new growth of spring bringing us to our full bloom in the heat of summer.

"Summertime brings vacation for many, perhaps a slower pace, but in our modern age, it also comes with so many great choices for recreation and fun. We are charmed and delighted that somewhere along the way, among all the different choices, so many of you have joined our Red Wing family."

Catch The Steel Wheels On Tour:
May 25 - Martinsville, VA - Rooster Walk 11
May 26 - Aberdeen, NC - The Rooster's Wife
June 8 - Ocracoke, NC - Ocrafolk
June 9 - Ocracoke, NC - Ocrafolk
June 13 - St. Paul, VA - Western Front Hotel
June 15 - Yadkinville, NC - Yadkin Arts Center
June 21 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern
June 22 - Effingham, IL - Moccasin Creek Festival
July 12 - Mt. Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots Music Festival
July 13 - Mt. Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots Music Festival
July 14 - Mt. Solon, VA - Red Wing Roots Music Festival
July 20 - Galax, VA - Blue Ridge Music Center
July 21 - Saluda, NA - The Purple Onion
July 22 - Nashville, TN - City Winery Lounge
July 23 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
July 27 - White Sulphur Springs, MT - Red Ant Pants Music Festival
August 3 - Bayfield, CO - Pine River Festival
August 17 - Lyons, CO - Rocky Mountain Folks Festival
September 28 - Lexington, VA - Lime Kiln Theater


