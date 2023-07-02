Rolling Stones Stream 'Mixed Emotions' Lyric Video

Video still

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a new lyric video for the "Steel Wheels" hit, "Mixed Emotions." The song was the lead single from the band's 1989 album, which topped the charts around the world.

"Mixed Emotions" is among the tracks featured on the upcoming reissue of the group's 2002 collection, "Forty Licks". The project - which gathered together fully three dozen of the most enduring and anthemic songs from the group's peerless career and added four then-new tracks to their story - was initially released to celebrate the Stones' 40th anniversary and to mark the beginning of their massive Licks tour, which became the second highest-grossing tour in history up to that time.

"Forty Licks" will be released digitally and on vinyl for the first time late this month; get details and watch the new lyric video here.

