The Rolling Stones Stream 'Mixed Emotions' Video From Steel Wheels Live

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a performance of their 1989 classic, "Mixed Emotions", from the newly-released concert film, "Steel Wheels Live - Atlantic City, New Jersey."
The lead single from "Steel Wheels" was a US Top 5 hit while the album went Top 10 around the world and sold more than 3 million copies. "Steel Wheels Live" captures the band during a three-night stand at the Atlantic City Convention Center; the event saw the Stones joined by a number of guests, including Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin for the first-ever live performance of "Salt Of The Earth", and Eric Clapton on "Little Red Rooster", with the guitarist also sitting in to back up John Lee Hooker on "Boogie Chillen."
The latest release from the band's archives has been restored, remixed and remastered and is now available via multiple formats, including a special limited 6-disc version as well as in limited 180gm 4LP coloured vinyl, 4LP black vinyl, DVD, SD Blu-ray, DVD + 2CD, SD Blu-ray + 2CD and digital formats. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Keith Richards' Some Girls Guitar Headed To Auction
The Rolling Stones Stream 'Ruby Tuesday' From Steel Wheels Live
Rolling Stones Memorabilia Sets Records At Auction
Rolling Stones Make UK Chart History
Rolling Stones Stream Unreleased 'Goats Head Soup' Track 'All The Rage'
Rolling Stones Putting Together New Songs For Possible Release
The Rolling Stones Share New Scarlet Remix
Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Documentary Set For Virtual and Home Release
The Rolling Stones Release War On Drugs Remix Of 'Scarlet'
Ozzy Osbourne Starts Work On New Album- U2 Stream Unreleased Track 'Levitate'- Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time- The Rolling Stones- more
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain
Ozzy Osbourne Starts Work On New Album
U2 Stream Unreleased Track 'Levitate'
Rush Legend Neil Peart Voted Best Prog Musician Of All Time
The Rolling Stones Stream 'Mixed Emotions' Video From Steel Wheels Live
Mick Fleetwood Revisits 'These Strange Times'
Queen and Adam Lambert Release Live 'I Was Born To Love You' Video
Cold War Kids Launching Virtual Tour
Singled Out: Jehry Robinson's In My Feel