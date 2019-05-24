Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen

Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert explained in a recently interview why he would not feel comfortable recording new music with the legendary band.

He made the comments while explaining what fans can expect from Queen's upcoming Rhapsody tour. He said, : "We're trying new visual component and trying to re-contextualise these songs, with new lights and scenery. We had a great time creating it together.

"People always ask if we want to record together and I'm not sure it makes total sense because it wouldn't really be Queen, because to me Queen is Freddie Mercury.

"My favourite thing is collaborating and putting these concerts together and creating on stage. It's super fulfilling and exiting to present these ideas to these two gentlemen - especially when they like the idea!"





