Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath have shared their special plans to mark the 50th anniversary of the birth of heavy metal by recreating the album that started it all. The band, featuring Wylde, bassist Blasko and drummer Joey C, are planning to record a cover of Black Sabbath's debut album in the same manor as the original record was made in 1969. The band shared their plans with the following here post, "Vertigo Records issued the debut album by Black Sabbath, on Friday the 13th of 1970, and the world was never the same. Legendarily recorded in a single day in October 1969, the earthmoving self-titled set closed the book on hippie optimism with its dark magic and ushered in a brand new genre, setting the metal template for decades to come. "Exactly 50 years to the date later, Zakk Sabbath will celebrate the first chapter in the Sabbath catalog with a reverently rendered tribute, simply titled Vertigo. Our aim is to faithfully rerecord the album in the spirit of the original recordings: live in a fully analog studio, direct to two inch tape, in a single 24 hour period. A film crew will document the process, culminating in a single album and DVD release limited to just 500 copies and delivered to purchasers on February 13, 2020. "Zakk Sabbath's Vertigo will never be available commercially or digitally in any other format beyond these initial 500, which will be delivered in a single package containing a vinyl LP, CD, digital download code, and DVD. We've partnered with Magnetic Eye Records, a cornerstone of the industry strongly rooted in the very sub-genre spawned by Sabbath, to ensure maximum quality. We're asking you to join us in our continued celebration of the greatest heavy metal band of all time and the record that started it all! Take this journey with us through this project and be among the 500 faithful to receive the total doom filled package.

