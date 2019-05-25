News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History

05-25-2019
Zakk Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde's Zakk Sabbath have shared their special plans to mark the 50th anniversary of the birth of heavy metal by recreating the album that started it all.

The band, featuring Wylde, bassist Blasko and drummer Joey C, are planning to record a cover of Black Sabbath's debut album in the same manor as the original record was made in 1969.

The band shared their plans with the following here post, "Vertigo Records issued the debut album by Black Sabbath, on Friday the 13th of 1970, and the world was never the same. Legendarily recorded in a single day in October 1969, the earthmoving self-titled set closed the book on hippie optimism with its dark magic and ushered in a brand new genre, setting the metal template for decades to come.

"Exactly 50 years to the date later, Zakk Sabbath will celebrate the first chapter in the Sabbath catalog with a reverently rendered tribute, simply titled Vertigo. Our aim is to faithfully rerecord the album in the spirit of the original recordings: live in a fully analog studio, direct to two inch tape, in a single 24 hour period. A film crew will document the process, culminating in a single album and DVD release limited to just 500 copies and delivered to purchasers on February 13, 2020.

"Zakk Sabbath's Vertigo will never be available commercially or digitally in any other format beyond these initial 500, which will be delivered in a single package containing a vinyl LP, CD, digital download code, and DVD. We've partnered with Magnetic Eye Records, a cornerstone of the industry strongly rooted in the very sub-genre spawned by Sabbath, to ensure maximum quality. We're asking you to join us in our continued celebration of the greatest heavy metal band of all time and the record that started it all! Take this journey with us through this project and be among the 500 faithful to receive the total doom filled package.


Related Stories


Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History

Zakk Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Album

Zakk Wylde Announces Zakk Sabbath's First U.S. Headline Tour

More Zakk Sabbath News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History- Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart- Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction- more

Axl Rose Was Really Nervous About AC/DC Gig- Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery- Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen- Sammy Hagar- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Rocking Out New Tunes' In Video- Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death- Early David Bowie Demos- ZZ Top- more

David Lee Roth Eyes Possible Residency- Lindsey Buckingham Performs For First Time Since Open Heart Surgery- Don Felder Talks Collaborating With Slash, Sammy Hagar- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History

Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart

Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction

Rocketman Premiere Emotional For Elton John

Alexisonfire Streaming New Song 'Complicit'

Sanctuary To Play 'Refuge Denied' In Full On North American Tour

Reveal Celebrate Album Release By Sharing New Video

Singled Out: The Stash's Run Into Me

Axl Rose Was Really Nervous About AC/DC Gig

Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery

Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Score Hit With New Album

Alabama 3 To Celebrate Jake Black At Shows This Weekend

Yes Star Billy Sherwood Streaming Song From New Solo Album

Black Star Riders Release 'Another State Of Grace' Video

Alice In Chains Share 7th Black Antenna Episode

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.