Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has described what fans can expect from the band's forthcoming album "We Are Not Your Kind", which is set to hit stores on August 9th.

The new album was produced by Greg Fidelman and during an interview with here, Corey spoke about the musical direction of the effort.

He said, "It's very dark. It's some of the darkest writing I've done in years. In the Slipknot index, this album would sit somewhere between [2001 second album] 'Iowa' and 'Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)'.

"Lyrically, it has the force of 'Iowa', but musically, it has the heaviness but the experimentation as well. It was very important for us to go somewhere crazy and make something insane."

Some of that darkness came from Corey's battle with depression that ultimately led to a divorce and the temptation to fall back into substance abuse to deal with the issues.

But Corey says that he found that dealing with those issues in the music on the new album, helped him heal. He said, "I was able to let that pain go. It means that I can kind of enjoy everything for what it is now. It's night and day from where I was two and a half years ago, so now I can listen to the music and go, 'Jesus Christ!'

"But, at the same time, it helps to know where I was. It's one thing to record something heavy; it's another to forget what inspired it. And, for me, that will never go away. My memory is long. I can tap into that, but that's it."





