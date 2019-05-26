David Lee Roth Crashes Fan's Bachelor Party

(hennemusic) Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is streaming video of a surprise fan encounter during a Las Vegas bachelor party. The rocker was in the city for the recent Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) music festival, where Dutch DJ and producer Armin van Buuren was performing a set that included his new EDM remix of the 1984 Van Halen classic, "Jump."

While leaving his hotel for the event with his team, Roth stopped by his neighbor's room to say hello. "We heard some Van Halen here," said the singer to the surprised party guest who answered the door. "My name's David Lee Roth, and I'm right across the hallway."

As more guests came forward, one of them apologized for the noise, leading Roth to reply, "No, don't." Check out video of the fan encounter here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





