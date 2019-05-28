The Night Flight Orchestra Go ABBA For New Album

The Night Flight Orchestra have revealed that they are recording their new album at Nordic Sound Labs using the same drum kit that was used during the recordings of Abba's 1980 blockbuster album "Super Trouper."

Bjorn Strid shared his excitement about using the iconic kit on their forthcoming album, "We are beyond thrilled to be able to use such a musical piece of history for the recording of our new album.

"Jonas is highly influenced by Per Lindvall, the drummer in ABBA, who used this very kit during the recording of Abba's masterpiece Super Trouper in 1979.

"The sound coming from this kit is still fantastic and it's gonna give that extra flair to our sound. We've had two recording sessions so far at Nordic Sound Lab in Skara, Sweden and will have a 3rd final session in September. Then the new album is good to go. We are super excited about and can't wait to share it."





