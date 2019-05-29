Runaways And Stooges Stars Cover 'Leader Of The Pack'

The Runaways frontwoman Cherie Currie has teamed with Stooges guitarist James Williamson for a new cover of the The Shangri-Las' classic hit "Leader Of The Pack"

Williamson had this to say about their new take on the classic, "When I first discussed playing on a remake of 'Leader of the Pack' I was skeptical that we could improve on it.

"That song is so ingrained in my psyche that I couldn't imagine anyone other than Mary Weiss singing the vocal. But, when I heard Cherie Currie's version combined with my guitar, I instantly knew we had done an update we could be proud of. I just love the way it came out."

They released the song digitally, as well as a 7" vinyl single with a b-side of "Cherry Bomb" that features music by The MC5's Wayne Kramer and The Ramone's Marky Ramone.





