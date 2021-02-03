Cherie Currie Delivers 'Rock & Roll Oblivion' Isolation Video

Cover art courtesy KPPG

Former Runaways frontwoman Cherie Currie has released a special At Home performance video for her track "Rock & Roll Oblivion", which comes from her latest album "Blvds Of Splendor".

Currie is joined in the new visual by special quests Lanny Cordola (co-writer & guitar), Perry Farrell guitarist Nick Maybury, Grant Fitzpatrick (bass), Greg Holt, Josh Zuckerman & Alyson Montez (strings)and John Tempesta on drums and 17 year old Runaways fan (Isaac Valiente) edited the video.

Cherie had this to say, "Rock & Roll Oblivion is one of my favorite songs on Blvds of Splendor. After making my first video Roxy Roller with Suzi Quatro and Nick Gilder, I thought a song with just my vocal would be easier so I could focus on the musicians and violinists I needed to make it worthwhile.

"I reached out on Facebook and asked for violinists/fiddle players that wanted to be a part of my new quarantine video and was amazed at the talent. I picked my amazing three and we started to build the song.

"It was a fluke to be able to have some of the original musicians from the album, Nick Maybury and Grant Fitzpatrick and songwriter Lanny Cordola (who had just come in from Pakistan) come onboard as well.

"The final key was editor Isaac Valiente (who had blown me away with his talented editing on Roxy Roller) stepping up to add his magic. He brings such awe to this video.

"I can't thank all these talented musicians for their precious time. They are fantastic, uplifting human beings at a time when we really need the positivity. They will never know how much they all mean to me and how grateful I am for them all." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album

Runaways And Stooges Stars Cover 'Leader Of The Pack'

News > Cherie Currie