Rush Frontman Geddy Lee Announces More Book Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Rush frontman Geddy Lee has announced a handful of European dates for a series in-store signing events in support of his latest project, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass"

The book celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Lee will begin a week-long, five-city tour in London on June 8, followed by UK stops in Manchester and Glasgow before hitting Amsterdam and Hamburg, Germany.

Limited spots are available; one event ticket grants you admission and one copy of the book for Geddy to personalize for you, however, he will not be available to sign any instruments or other memorabilia. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





