News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rush Frontman Geddy Lee Announces More Book Tour Dates

05-31-2019
Geddy Lee

(hennemusic) Rush frontman Geddy Lee has announced a handful of European dates for a series in-store signing events in support of his latest project, "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass"

The book celebrates the history of the instrument alongside Lee's personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars, which dates from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Lee will begin a week-long, five-city tour in London on June 8, followed by UK stops in Manchester and Glasgow before hitting Amsterdam and Hamburg, Germany.

Limited spots are available; one event ticket grants you admission and one copy of the book for Geddy to personalize for you, however, he will not be available to sign any instruments or other memorabilia. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rush Frontman Geddy Lee Announces More Book Tour Dates

Rush's Geddy Lee Announces Big Beautiful Book Of Bass Tour

Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Stage Musical

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams Beatles Classic With Les Claypool, Sean Lennon

Geddy Lee In No Rush For New Music

Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

Rush's Geddy Lee Publishing New Book This Fall

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams With Yes During Rock Hall Induction 2017 In Review

Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson May Form New Group

More Geddy Lee News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience- Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone- more

New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash- David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion- Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry- Motorhead- more

Eddie Money To Undergo Heart Surgery This Week- Ace Frehley Gets Animated For Mission To Mars- Robert Plant Announces Digging Deep Podcast- Lamb Of God- more

Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup- Def Leppard Star On Van Halen Vs. Van Hagar- Norma Jean Part Ways With Member Over Addition Issues- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Steve Perry Recalls Early AC/DC Experience

Rob Halford Kicks Phone Out of Judas Priest Fan's Hand

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Explains Why 'All Out Life' Stands Alone

Megadeth Expanding More Albums For Reissues

Rammstein Top Charts In 14 Countries, Scores Biggest U.S. Hit

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Tucson Train' Video

Historic Doobie Brothers Show Captured For TV Special

Rush Frontman Geddy Lee Announces More Book Tour Dates

Redd Kross Premiere Title Track To New Album 'Beyond The Door'

Toto Celebrate Box Set Release With New Song Stream

Bob Seger's Home Town Shows To Feature The Voice's Addison Agen

Singled Out: Crooked Spies' Pay It Mind

New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash

David Lee Roth Wanted To Do Eat 'Em And Smile Reunion

Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry

Motorhead Classic Receives Unusual Honor

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.