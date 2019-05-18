Keenan Answers Fans Skepticism Over Tool Album Release Date

Frontman Maynard James Keenan saw the fan response and decided to take to social media to confirm the release date for the band's first new album in 13 years via a tweet.

Keenan shared an image that had a photo of a skeptical man representing "Every Tool Fan" with the caption "Is It Though?" and had the response, "Every Member of the Band Tool: 'The new album is dropping August 30th 2019'"

The band originally broke the news about the release date by sharing a video during their concert in Birmingham, Alabama on May 7th that showed the words "August 30th" and after the show shared the date with a social media post. - here.