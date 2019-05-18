Toto Offspring ZFG Release Single and Plot Tour With Fathers (Week in Review)

. Toto Offspring ZFG Release Single and Plot Tour With Fathers was a top 5 story on Wednesday: Toto will be keeping it in the family for their summer tour by recruiting ZFG (featuring the sons of Steve Lukather and Sam Porcaro) to support them on the trek. ZFG lineup include Trev Lukather, bassist Sam Porcaro , drummer Josh Devine of One Direction, and vocalist Jules Galli and they will be hitting the road to promote their new single "Special". Listen to it here. The track comes from their forthcoming EP. The summer trek with Toto will be hitting Europe beginning on June 25th at the Opera Lesna in Sopot, Poland. See all of the dates below - here. More ZFG News Share this article

